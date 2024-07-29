'There's no words': Tenants of Independence Towers concerned about safety after boy falls from eighth floor

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Following the fatal fall of a three-year-old boy from Independence Towers Apartments, tenants living in the building expressed their frustrations about poor maintenance and safety measures.

"If I could afford it, I would be moving honestly just because of the conditions,” said Raylee Emberton, who lives on the sixth floor of the complex.

According to Independence Police Department, the 3-year-old boy fell from the eighth floor of the apartment complex around 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Emberton, who has four young children, is worried about the windows in their unit which have no locks or screens.

Jason Gould

"Not every window came with the little metal lock pieces on ‘em," Emberton said. "I had to move my bed, actually, cause he brought it to my attention that if the bed’s right there, if the babies are playing on there or anything like that, and say open the window, then out goes the kids."

According to the city of Independence, windows on upper levels cannot open more than four inches.

But the rule can only be enforced on new building or properties that have applied for a permit.

The city says the owners of Independence Towers has not done any remodeling in years.

Jason Gould

"They need to bring the building up to code," said Shawnell Ward, who lives on the eighth floor. "It’s not safe; I just feel like this building is not safe for children at all."

With grandkids who visit her often, hearing the news of the boy who fell from her floor is her worst nightmare.

“There’s no words; all I can say is, 'Wow, I cannot believe that happened. I just can’t believe it,'" Ward said. "It can be extremely hot, but I make sure that the windows are locked cause they are very easily accessible for kids to just open it."

Several other tenants who live in the building complained about ongoing maintenance issues — plumbing, elevators, roaches and air conditioning.

Jason Gould

They say many have no choice but to open the windows for cool air during hot summer days like this.

“We were in here, 100-degree weather outside, and didn’t even have plugged-up air like nothing," Emberton said. "They offered us up a box fan."

Just last month, a fire was intentionally set at Independence Towers displacing 27 units.

Fortunately, no one was hurt from that incident, but it has left tenants like Emberton and Ward concerned about the future.

"With the fire and everything, and then this happens, and I’m like, 'I don’t know what it is about this building,'" Ward said.

