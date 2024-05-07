Voters weigh question from Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district at polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, voters within the boundaries of the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District are deciding whether to approve a $420 million bond to pay for new school buildings, an aquatic center, new public library branch and more.

“It’s important to take care of our kids,” said Jeremy Beacham, who brought his two young daughters to vote with him Tuesday.

KSHB 41 News visited two polling places on election day.

Among people who shared how they voted, the majority voted in favor of the bond.

“We have to invest in our kids; we have to invest in the future of our children; and we have to invest in the growth of our community," said Christal Watson, a KCKPS graduate.

Fellow KCKPS graduate Grady McWilliams said the believes the schools are in need of upgrades, and he’s willing to pay for it.

“It’s ridiculous. We say we want more things and then aren’t willing to pay for it,” McWilliams said of those who opposed the measure.

If the yes vote prevails, property taxes will go up for landowners in the school district boundaries.

It will cost about $100 more per year for every $100,000 a person’s property is valued.

Todd Price believes property taxes in the district are already high enough and isn’t willing to pay more.

“In the short time I’ve been living in Wyandotte County, I’ve yet to see much results from the higher tax,” Price said.

Election leaders expect about five percent of the 60,020 eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election.

The last time KCKPS held a bond election, it was on the November 2016 ballot along with a presidential race.

About 50 percent of registered voters participated in that election and overwhelmingly supported the bond measure.

—