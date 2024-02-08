Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri welcomes new Budweiser Clydesdale foals ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Budweiser has two new Clydesdale foals in its fold, both born at its Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri.

"She is brand new," Amy Trout, the ranch's barn manager, said of the youngest of the two. "And she's got all the markings to be a perfect-colored Budweiser Clydesdale just like her mother does."

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41's Grant Stephens

The Clydesdales are huge, but so is the Budweiser herd. It's a dozen shy of 200 horses kept in locations from coast to coast, but each one of them gets it's start at the Warm Springs Ranch.

"Every Clydesdale that was born within the Budweiser Clydesdale organization was born right here in this ranch," Trout said.

They all have jobs too; Trout says some of the horses are meant to pull in shows and parades.

Others end up as actors in Budweiser's iconic commercials.



"I mean that's like one of the best feelings in the world is seeing the horses that you've put so much blood, sweat and tears over the years and you see them on the big screen," she said.

It never gets old.



“I’ve worked with a lot of the horses that have made the big screen and it still gives me chills," she said. "Obviously the Budweiser Clydesdales represent the Budweiser brand, Anheuser-Busch as a company, but they are an American icon. And if you were from a different country and you saw the Clydesdales, you're probably thinking Budweiser beer and that's pretty cool."

The symbol of a global brand we've been drinking in for more than a century born and raised right here in the Show-Me State.

—