Ways to celebrate Pride Month this weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pride events will be in full swing this weekend across the Kansas City area.

KSHB 41 compiled a list of events and ways to partake in the festivities.

Kansas City PrideFest

Kansas City PrideFest kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday at Frank A. Theis Park located at 47th and Oak Street.

The event will feature performances, vendors, food trucks, activities and more.

Tickets for the event are $5. To purchase tickets, visit this link.

Below are the hours for the event:



Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

KC Pride Parade

The Kansas City Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m., an event that KSHB 41 will livestream on KSHB.com and on the KSHB 41 app.

The route starts at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, and will move south on Broadway.

From there, it will continue onto Mill Creek Parkway, turn left onto Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and carry on to Theis Park.

Below is a map of the route:

KSHB 41 News staff KC Pride Parade route 2024

First Friday Pride Party

Pride festivities will also happen during First Friday in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District.

The First Friday Pride party will feature LGBTQ+-owned vendors and other activities.

The event kicks off at LoveStoned, located at 1515 Walnut St. #9, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108.

