'When I win, you win': CASA supporter wins 2024 Chiefs Inspire Change Changemaker Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Helping others is in Kisa Caruthers name.

"I say my last name is like caring for others or Caruthers," she said.

At Saturday's Chiefs game versus the Houston Texans, Caruthers won the Chiefs 2024 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

"I came up in a family of helping our Black community," Caruthers said. "When we have the opportunity to help someone else, we should take advantage of that."

Caruthers is especially invested in Jackson County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates. She's served on the Board of Directors for six years and is currently serving as Board Chair.

"I see the things that are happening around here with CASA, and the things they’re doing for our children because they care that much about their well-being," Caruthers said.

On top of winning 2025 Super Bowl tickets, Caruthers won $10,000 to be donated to a charity of her choice. She chose CASA.

"She’s just the perfect Kansas Citian for this award," said Jackson County CASA President and CEO, Angie Blumel. "She does so much in the community through her sorority, through her church, through Burns & McDonnell where she works."

Blumel said the organization is going to serve around 1,000 children in 2024, and are planning to serve between 1,200 to 1,500 in 2025.

While they're always looking for more volunteers, Blumel said this money comes at the perfect time with the holidays right around the corner.

"The money will not only ensure that they will have a present under the tree for the holidays but then also help to meet their needs throughout the year," Blumel said.

In Caruthers' true fashion, when she was being celebrated on the field at Saturday's game, the last thing she was thinking about was herself.

"We were talking about CASA, and the community, and just why it’s important to give back to the community and help," Caruthers said. "I tell people that when I win, you win.

My community wins, my family wins, my church wins, everyone I represent, they win."

No doubt, kids involved in CASA are winners this year, especially with Caruthers in their corner.

