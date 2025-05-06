KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart has seen a few things during her four decades as an educator.

As Stewart prepares for her well-deserved retirement this Spring, her colleagues and the community are celebrating her impact.

"Every student has dreams. Sometimes they've been hidden away," Steward said.

Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart to retire after 43-year career

Stewart has learned to appreciate the importance of fostering a sense of belonging among students.

"It's crucial that our students know they are connected and not just a number," she said.

While individual attention and support for students may be common now, Stewart was integral in bringing that focus to the district during her 18 years as principal.

“Throughout her tenure, Principal Stewart has demonstrated exceptional leadership, not only shaping the academic success of our students but fostering a community of respect and excellence,” Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield said. “Her unwavering commitment to the growth of both students and staff has left an indelible mark on this school, and her legacy will continue to inspire for years to come.”

Grant Stephens/KSHB Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart (left) and KSHB 41 News reporter Grant Stephens

The school has grown significantly in her time and become much more diverse. It’s something Stewart sees as a unique advantage.

“It provides a rich opportunity for our students to learn how to navigate daily life with people that don’t look like them, don’t sound like them, have different backgrounds, different beliefs. All of that," Stewart says. "Which all that does is prepare them for a greater future because they understand at a deeper level how to work with people and to see everybody as a human being first."

She says real-world learning has become increasingly important in recent years, and believes her work focusing on it will continue.

Grant Stephens/KSHB A Wyandotte High School student (left) shares a moment with retiring Principal Mary Stewart.

“I will miss the people—the amazing students, families, and talented educators I've had the privilege to work alongside,” she said. “Over the years, we've celebrated milestones, faced challenges, and shaped each other's lives. The relationships we've built and the memories we've created are what I will carry with me.”

The KCKPS district says it is working to ensure a smooth transition and maintain Wyandotte High School’s trajectory of success.

