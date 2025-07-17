Youth ambassadors lead peace walk to promote unity and a safer Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

In a display of youth-driven advocacy, more than a hundred teenagers marched along Troost Avenue on Thursday, calling for peace and unity in their community.

The event, led by teens passionate about making a difference, marked a significant step in the ongoing dialogue about conflict resolution and positive communication among Kansas City’s youth.

"It shows the community that we care and we want a change in the world and our community," youth ambassador Jonathan Jenkins said.

The march was part of the fifth annual Teen Peace Summit at Rockhurst University, which goes beyond activism to provide teens with tools and strategies for resolving conflict.

The Youth Ambassador program has been around for 15 years and functions from spring to fall.

"The younger it starts, the harder it is to change when you're an adult," Youth ambassador Tra'Shell Meridy said. "If we start young and teach our kids conflict resolution, and how to communicate and be a better person, then it's not going to seep into adulthood."

The summit featured resources and a simulation conducted by Aim4Peace, aiming to equip teens with life skills. Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Major Kari Thompson, the event's keynote speaker, addressed participants with an empowering message.

"Young king, young queen. I want to see you make it to adulthood," Thompson said. "Everyone says you are the future; no, you are the now. I need you now."

Monique Johnston, executive director of Youth Ambassadors, spoke to the long-term benefits of investing in the city's youth.

"They are the future residents of Kansas City, the future homeowners, the community members, the business leaders of our community," Johnston said. "And investing in them is really worth it, we'll see the impact of that years from now."

They are also seeing results now.

"Each session, more than 90% of our teens are able to come back to us and say that they feel better equipped to avoid and minimize conflict using nonviolent methods," Johnston said.

The program not only promotes a safer community but also offers participants the opportunity to earn as they learn. Teens earn a stipend and also learn about taxes, credit, and banking.

