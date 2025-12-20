KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

If you're still scrambling to finish your Christmas shopping, you're not alone. Dec. 20 marks "Super Saturday," the last Saturday before Christmas.

Super Saturday is expected to draw a record number of shoppers to stores across the country.

The National Retail Federation says nearly 159 million people plan to shop Saturday, with many choosing to shop in person rather than risk delayed online deliveries.

At Zona Rosa shopping center, local businesses are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year. Elle Steadman, owner of Pink Dinosaur, said her store is fully stocked and ready for the rush.

"We've got an amazing staff here, and they're all ready to work and ready to help everyone find the perfect Christmas gift," Steadman said. "We've got sales on all the holiday items. Just fully stocked on everything that you guys need."

Pink Dinosaur, located in Zona Rosa, will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store offers a variety of items, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats and socks.

"We've got the cutest sweatshirts and T-shirts and hats and socks. I mean, all the things this has been a huge sell the show girl with the star sleeves. It's a little bit sparkly. That's perfect if you love her new album tons of showgirl stuff, in my showgirl era," Steadman said.

For local business owners, Super Saturday represents the culmination of a year's worth of preparation.

"This is going to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It's what we work for all year long, and so we're looking forward to seeing out and about today," Fleihs said.

Lyndsey Fleihs, co-owner of Team Cocktail, echoed the sentiment about the importance of this shopping day for local businesses.

"This Saturday before Christmas, everybody's getting the last-minute gifts right, and I think we all worked so hard all year long, and December is the month to make it happen, so we want to have a great day. As a local business, we do a lot of really fun things in the store to make us stand out a little differently, and we hope that you'll shop small when you're headed out to the store too," Fleihs said.

Team cocktail will be opened from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

