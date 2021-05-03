Caitlyn Jenner opposes transgender girls in girls' sports, calls it 'a question of fairness'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school.

Jenner told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it’s “a question of fairness.” The 71-year-old said she opposes “biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school.”

Jenner later reiterated her views in a tweet, saying, "I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools."

It was Jenner’s first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

Jenner was a decathlon Olympic gold medalist in 1976 before garnering more fame on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.