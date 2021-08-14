13-year-old boy struck, killed by lightning

A teenager was killed after being struck by lightning at a beach in New York, ABC News reported.

Carlos Ramos was among seven people who were struck at Orchard Beach in the Bronx Thursday, according to ABC News.

Citing city officials, ABC News reports the others struck included a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, along with three children who ranged in age from 5 to 14.

"I passed out and then I was shaking and blood started coming out of my mouth," Stacy Saldivar told WABC. "There was this man that was giving me compressions."

The others injured are expected to survive, ABC News reports.

The National Weather Service says 49 people die in the United States from lightning strikes every year.