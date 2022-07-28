23 infants in Tennessee treated for potentially dangerous virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 23 previously healthy infants came down with parechovirus (PeV) meningoencephalitis in Tennessee.

The CDC stated they were all admitted to Tennessee children’s hospital within weeks of each other, beginning in April.

According to the CDC, the virus can cause sepsis-like disease and attack the central nervous system in severe cases.

The CDC reports that 21 of the infants have recovered without complications. However, the CDC said that one child is at risk of hearing loss and another, who experienced seizures, is expected to have severe developmental delays.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued an advisory to clinicians because the agency has observed the virus circulating across the country. The advisory lets health officials know what to look for and how to handle patients with the virus.

