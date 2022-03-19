Watch
4 US Marines die in NATO drill after Osprey crashes in Norway

HELSINKI — Authorities say that four U.S. Marines have been killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted Saturday that they were killed in the crash in Beiarn on Friday night.

The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in Beiarn, the northern part of the country where the crash took place.

The Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response in an MV-22B Osprey — a helicopter-style military aircraft.

