50 years since MLK's assassination: Events, bell tolls to occur April 4
Scripps National
7:37 PM, Mar 25, 2018
24 mins ago
Share Article
Fifty years ago, the site where the National Civil Rights Museum stands today was where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed by a sniper.
It was 6:01 p.m. Central when King was murdered at the Lorraine Motel on Mulberry Street in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968. His legacy has lived on as a Americans continue the fight for equality and a country more accepting of diversity.
Memphis will honor that legacy with a series of events on April 4, 2018. Programs are open to the public and free with the price of admission to the museum from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. There is a nationwide bell-tolling planned for 6:01 p.m.
Day of Remembrance events:
10 a.m.: Daylong tributes from the MLK50 main stage in the Museum Courtyard – Performances and reflections from civil rights leaders
3:30 p.m.: A "6:01" 50th anniversary ceremony from the valcony of the Lorraine Motel – Official ceremony with the laying of a wreath, ecumenical liturgy, musical and spoken word tributes, and remarks from civil rights icons
6:01 p.m.: Bell toll – Bells ring at places of worship, college campuses or institutions 39 times across the nation to honor the number of years Dr. King was alive
6:15 p.m.: Evening of storytelling – Civil Rights Icons and New Movement Makers in dialogue about “the Movement” then and now; Ticketed event at Crosstown Concourse.
For those who wish to have their business or organization participate in the nation-wide bell toll: "Bells will first ring at the National Civil Rights Museum at 6:01 p.m. CST. Bells will chime in the City of Memphis at 6:03 p.m. CST, 6:05 p.m. CST nationally and 6:07 p.m. CST internationally," according to the website mlk50.civilrightsmuseum.org. Click here to learn how to join the bell toll.