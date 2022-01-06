8-year-old dies, 8 others injured after wind blows bouncy castle in the air

An 8-year-old girl was killed after a gust of wind swooped up a bouncy castle in Spain.

“All of a sudden I saw it rise into the air,” a witness said, according to The Guardian. “I saw the kids that were in the air, I think they fell onto another inflatable structure. There was a young girl on the floor, unconscious.”

ABC News reports a total of nine children, including the girl who died, were rushed to a hospital.

The bouncy castle was one of the attractions at a fair in Mislata, which is west of Valencia.

Actualització incident amb unflable tombat a fira de #Mislata. Diversos menors han sigut atesos per mitjans sanitaris. @BombersValencia ha revisat la infraestructura per comprovar que no hagueren més persones baix, i han descartat que hi haguera ningú atrapat. pic.twitter.com/SqRFrIdomX — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) January 4, 2022

Firefighters shared pictures and videos that showed them making sure no children were trapped under the bouncy castle after the initial wind gust.

The tragedy comes just weeks after a similar event in Australia. Five children were killed after falling more than 30 feet when a wind gust picked up the inflatable.