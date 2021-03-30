Alleged Capitol rioter arrested in Trump shirt reading 'I was there' with date of riot

Federal prosecutors say a man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was wearing a T-shirt commemorating the day of the riots when law enforcement officers arrested him at his Dallas home.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors say Garret Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump and said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021."

According to the Washington Post, police also found several weapons and tactical gear in his home upon his arrest, uncluding "a grappling hook, ropes, body armor, night-vision goggles, a crossbow and arrows, and multiple firearms with ammunition."

Prosecutors say he brought some of that tatical gear and a firearm to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"He was not just caught up in the frenzy of the crowd but instead came to D.C. with the intention of disrupting the democratic process of counting and certifying Electoral College votes,” prosecutors said in the file, according to the Post..

The prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital. He allegedly boasted about storming the Capitol on social media, and allegedly tweeted "assassinate AOC" — referring to progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

The Washington Post also reports that Miller posted a selfie of himself inside the Capitol rotunda with the caption “Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.”

Miller’s attorney is seeking his client’s release from custody, saying he has expressed regret for his actions.