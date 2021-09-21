Authorities again searching Florida nature preserve for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Amber Baesler/AP This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

On Monday, the FBI removed several boxes and towed away a car from Laundrie's parents' home.