Biden administration reassigning head of U.S. Border Patrol

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks with Rodney Scott, the U.S. Border Patrol Chief, as he tours a section of the border wall, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in San Luis, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 16:33:04-04

The head of U.S. Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, is being forced out by the Biden administration.

Scott became U.S. Border Patrol chief in February 2020. He has been with Border Patrol since 1992.

In a social media post, Scott said he had received a “3R letter,” explaining that the letter informs the employee they are being reassigned and have “3 options- relocate, resign, or retire.”

Scott says there was no rationale in the letter for his removal and he expects it was so “the new administration can place the person they want in the position.”

Scott’s departure was anticipated after Biden’s inauguration, along with other high-ranking department chiefs in government. During 2020, Scott appeared several times with former President Donald Trump, supporting the former administration’s policies at the border.

Scott, along with other leaders, expressed frustration with the Biden administration as record-high levels of migrants are apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration has nominated Tucson police chief Chris Magnus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the Washington Post.

