Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Biden administration to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

Biden
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Biden
Posted at 5:45 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 06:45:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations that it says will expand the rights of airline passengers.

The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control.

It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and airline executives have clashed over blame for high rates of canceled and delayed flights in the past two years. 

The administration's pledge to draft new rules for airline consumers comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!