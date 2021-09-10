Biden, first lady to speak on how administration will help keep students safe in classrooms

On Friday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to deliver remarks about how the Biden administration is helping to keep students safe in classrooms.

President Joe Biden unveiled new plans Thursday on ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

During his speech to the nation, President Biden laid out a six-part plan to allow schools to reopen safely.

One of the plans was for teachers and staff at Head Start and Early Head Start programs to be required to get vaccinated.

He also pushed for masking and vaccine requirements for school teachers and staff at a local level.

Nine states, including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington, and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, currently have vaccination requirements for K-12 school staff.

Biden also called on all schools to set up regular testing for COVID-19 that is consistent with CDC guidance.

The administration said they would also send additional federal support to assist schools in safely operating, including additional funding for testing.

Biden's remarks come as state data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed that over 250,000 children, between the ages of 0 to 20 years old have tested positive for COVID-19.