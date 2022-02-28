Biden, Harris to host Black History Month celebration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will host a Black History Month celebration at the White House.

The event, which will include several other members of the president's administration, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EST.

Black History Month is celebrated in February every year.

On Jan. 31, the president issued a proclamation for Black History Month.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 2022 as National Black History Month," the proclamation says.

The president called on Americans to celebrate the month with "appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities."

During Black History Month, Biden made a historic announcement. He nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is the first Black woman to ever receive that honor.