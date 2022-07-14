Watch Now
Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East

Evan Vucci/AP
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates. It marks the first meeting of the group, known as I2U2, which was established last year to boost economic and technological cooperation between the four countries, in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 07:25:15-04

President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program and the Israeli leader vowed that Tehran would not become a nuclear power.

Their one-on-one talks Thursday were the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S. and Israel. The leaders also signed a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a joint commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Biden said he spoke to Lapid about the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

"I talked about how important it was from my perspective for Israel to be totally integrated in the region,” Biden said.

Under the Trump administration, Israel struck diplomatic deals with four Arab countries known as the Abraham Accords.

Biden is hoping to build on those fledgling ties as he heads to Saudi Arabia to meet with Gulf Arab partners this weekend. The ties are largely based on shared concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and military activities across the region.

Lapid described Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia as “extremely important to Israel.”

Biden also appeared to give a boost to Lapid, who hopes to win a full term in November elections. “We had a good beginning of a long, God willing, relationship,” Biden said.

