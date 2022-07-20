Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new actions on climate change.

Just days ago an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year. Sen. Joe Manchin has been forced to brush off criticism from Democrats for not committing to climate actions.

"If they don't understand inflation is the No. 1 critical factor that we have that's hurting every family and harming our economy right now," he told CNN. "It's inflation. And I'm very much concerned, I have never changed my position, I'm not stringing anybody along. All I said is can't we make sure that what we do does not add fuel to the fire. That's it."

Biden's latest efforts come as he is set to visit a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency.

Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry.