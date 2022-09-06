Watch Now
Abducted Tennessee teacher's body found, suspect charged with murder

Posted at 8:46 AM, Sep 06, 2022
Memphis Police confirmed a body found Monday night was the remains of Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen being forced into a vehicle while on an early-morning run last week.

Officials announced their findings Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, Memphis Police said that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston was charged in connection to her abduction. He was held on a $500,000 bond. Murder charges were added on Tuesday.

The Commercial Appeal reported that Abston was previously convicted of abduction. He was released from prison in 2020.

Officials said that Fletcher was out for a run when she was taken into a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. last Friday.

Fletcher was a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis.

