Jon Bon Jovi reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 right before going on stage in Miami Beach.

WSVN reports that Bon Jovi was preparing to perform when a man took the microphone and said the rock star tested positive for the virus.

A representative for Bon Jovi said the singer is fully vaccinated and feeling fine, according to Variety.

It's unclear whether the concert will be rescheduled.

Bon Jovi is scheduled to receive an Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award on Nov. 10 in New York City.