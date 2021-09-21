Britney Spears returns to Instagram after taking a 'break' from social media

Britney Spears is back on Instagram. The pop star had deactivated her account for about a week.

"Couldn't stay away from the gram for too long so I'm back already," Spears said.

She had told her fans that she wanted to take a break from social media to celebrate her engagement.

In her first post back on Instagram, Spears added pictures from Palm Springs, where she said she celebrated her fiance, Sam Asghari.

She also posted two videos of her dancing.

Spears is in the midst of a legal battle over conservatorship. Her father has filed legal documents to end the conservatorship.

A hearing was last scheduled for Sept. 29.