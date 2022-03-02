Buy Now Pay Later: Money saver or money trap?

You have probably heard the term Buy Now Pay Later.

It's a new and improved version of those old store installment plans (without the high interest rates), or layaway (where mom had to stop by the store with cash every two weeks).

But is it really a good option to buy the things you really want but can't afford? And what's the catch?

How the program works

Let's say you can't afford those stylish shoes or trendy new jacket this month, but you really want it.

Buy Now Pay Later, or BNPL as it is sometimes called, could be an option.

BNPL is very popular with college students like David Germano, who says it lets you shop when your bank account is near empty.

"It's been very beneficial towards college students because a lot of us are struggling with money because of COVID," he said. "It lets people branch out with payments so they can afford necessities such as food and text books."

Anu Fason really likes the idea as well.

"I think it is really helpful, that we should have to the option to choose if we want to pay a full payment or do month to month," she said.

BNPL typically divides your purchase into 4 or 6 payments.

First payment is due at checkout, the rest monthly, like a car loan, but without interest.

How it can impact your credit

One nice thing about it: just like with a credit card or ATM, BNPL is not going to impact your credit when you use it.

But it can hurt your credit if you fall behind, according to Neil Peterson, Chief Credit Officer with the General Electric Credit Union.

"If you cannot make the payment," he cautioned. "then it goes into default with a credit agency, and then it will be on your credit report."

He says if you try it, make sure you can control your spending.

"The nice thing about Buy Now Pay Later is they make it simple and interest free," he said, "but it is very easy for someone who cannot manage their expenses or control their spending to get into a situation thats causing them more harm in the long run."

A new study by Barclay's found that that almost 40 percent of BNPL users did not understand the credit consequences of falling behind on their payments.

A recent Refinery 29 report, meantime, profiled a 34 year old woman who overspent, fell into debt, and has now wrecked her credit score.

But if you can control your impulses, Buy Now Pay Later might just help you get something you need.

That way you don't waste your money.

