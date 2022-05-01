Carrie Underwood and other country stars react to Naomi Judd's death

Country music fans and performers are joining the Judd family in mourning the death of Naomi Judd.

The music legend's daughters announced her death, citing 'the disease of mental illness' on Saturday, as the cause.

Oklahoma native and music star Carrie Underwood shared a tweet about the loss.

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

Oklahoma native and Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth shared her thoughts about Naomi Judd's kindness.

I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go 💔 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 30, 2022

Maren Morris, who saw the Judds at the CMT awards just weeks ago also posted on social media about her death.

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Tanya Tucker wrote on Twitter calling this "The biggest hurdle they will ever have," referring to the Judd daughters.

I'm so very sorry for my friend @Wynonna. I'm praying her and @AshleyJudd can survive THIS. The biggest hurdle they will ever have. My prayers and thoughts go out to the entire @TheNaomiJudd family! It brings tears to my heart. Rest easy angel!

❤️ Tanya Tucker



📸 @DKupishNash pic.twitter.com/DZO2mOpJbd — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) April 30, 2022

Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus wrote, "As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened."

So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend @TheNaomiJudd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me. pic.twitter.com/JwGkiLtUA5 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 30, 2022

Country Music Television (CMT) tweeted, "Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna & Ashley."

We're heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd & honored to have shared many unforgettable moments & performances together. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna & Ashley, & legions of fans around the world during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/xTmYvEG1nj — CMT (@CMT) April 30, 2022

This story was originally published by KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.