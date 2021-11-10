Cast, crew filming TV show in Brooklyn step in to help teen pinned by vehicle

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The cast and crew of a TV show filming in Brooklyn helped rescue a teenage boy who was pinned underneath an SUV near their set Monday evening.

Surveillance footage obtained by WCBS shows the moment the vehicle jumped a curb and hit 14-year-old Nam Phuong as he was walking his dog in the neighborhood of Gravesend.

The local news outlet reports that the drama series “Gravesend,” named after the neighborhood, was shooting a scene right around the corner from where the crash happened.

William DeMeo, who stars in the show, told KCBS that the people on set ran over, saw the boy’s leg outside the car, and heard the teen screaming.

DeMeo says he tried calming the boy.

“I’m like, ‘You’re fine buddy. You’re going to be OK,” he said.

The group then jumped into action.

WABC obtained a video from a witness that shows multiple people working together to lift the vehicle off of the boy.

The group was able to free the teen and he was transported to an area hospital, where the news outlets report he was listed in critical but stable condition.

“I’m very glad we were there because it was a side street, so if there wasn’t that many people on the corner, he might have been under that car for a lot longer,” said DeMeo.

Police told WABC that an 80-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that hit the teen. Officers say the car’s breaks stopped working, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the teen. He’s expected to recover, according to authorities.

DeMeo told WCBS that he can’t wait to see the boy again and invite him to the set once he has recovered.