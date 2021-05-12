Biden to deliver remarks regarding vaccine rollout on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks regarding vaccine distribution as the White House continues to search for ways to incentivize Americans to get their shots.

Watch Biden's remarks below:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of the country is currently fully vaccinated against the virus, including 45% of adults. Biden has said he hopes to have 70% of adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

But according to Bloomberg, the U.S. vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks. Vaccinations hit a low on May 8, when the seven-day average fell to 2.5 million per day. That number is expected to again increase this week now that kids aged 12 to 15 are now eligible to get vaccinated.

Demand for vaccines among adults has slowed, as the millions of Americans who were eager and able to be vaccinated have already received their shot. Last week, the White House previewed the next phase of its vaccine rollout — increasing accessibility.

The White House says it hopes to make shots more accessible through walk-in appointments and pop-up clinics, especially rural areas. They’re also brainstorming ways to clear barriers like time and transportation.

The Biden administration has already instituted a tax incentive for small and medium sized businesses who offer employees paid time off to get vaccinated. They’ve also partnered with Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to vaccination clinics.

However, a large segment of the population still remains hesitant to get vaccinated. While COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, Biden has urged community leaders like pastors and doctors to advocate for widespread vaccine use.