Canada issues fines for pandemic party on flight from Canada to Mexico

Transport Canada says a group of 37 passengers who were shown on video drinking and partying amid the pandemic on a chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico in late December have been fined a total of the equivalent of US$46,480 in Canada.

The agency said 42 tickets were issued, including 18 for non-compliance with vaccination requirements and 24 for violations of masking rules. Videos of the flight, shared on social media, showed unmasked passengers singing and dancing in the aisles and on seats, some clutching liquor, snapping selfies and vaping.

An investigation into the flight continues and further sanctions could be issued, said Transport Canada.

Sunwing canceled a return flight the group had booked after videos of their flight began circulating. Other airlines, including Air Canada, reportedly refused to book the passengers on return trips to Canada.