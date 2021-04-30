COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as US vaccinations increase, India's outbreak worsens

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a regular briefing Friday as the vaccination rates in the U.S. continue to rise, but outbreaks in other parts of the world continue to worsen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 44% of the entire U.S. population has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about one-third of the country is now two weeks removed from their final shot.

Notably, 82% of Americans aged 65 and older — a group at high risk of contracting the virus — have gotten at least one shot.

But according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, the U.S. has been distributing fewer vaccine doses each day for the last two weeks. After distribution peaked at a seven-day average of 3.37 million doses a day on April 13, the country is now distributing an average of 2.63 million.

The decline is likely due to supply outstripping demand. The Biden administration ordered states to begin administering vaccines to anyone over the age of 16 earlier this month, meaning there was an initial rush of Americans seeking out vaccine doses that has since tapered off.

But while COVID-19 cases are falling in the U.S. upon widespread vaccination, cases are on the rise again throughout the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The rise has been accelerated by a frightening outbreak in India, which saw a record 386,000 new cases of the virus on Thursday. The country has seen at least 300,000 new cases each day since April 21, and as many as 3,000 people are dying each day.

The White House has already announced plans to distribute 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine — a vaccine not yet approved for use in the U.S — and Biden on Tuesday said the country will send treatments like remdesivir, as well as equipment that will help the country to begin manufacturing its own vaccines.

The COVID-19 response team said this week that it will begin briefing the media twice a week, after several months of holding briefings three times a week.

Friday’s virtual briefing will take place at 11 a.m. ET.