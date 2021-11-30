FDA advisory panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An advisory board for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is meeting Tuesday to discuss the safety and effectiveness of Merck's COVID-19 anti-viral pill.

The company is seeking an emergency use authorization for its drug called molnupiravir.

The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee is looking at whether the benefits of the drug outweigh possible risks.

The pill would treat COVID-19 patients who are at risk of developing severe symptoms. To be effective, people would need to take multiple pills several times a day for five days.

According to new data from Merck, the pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 30%, which is less than the initial data that showed the drug reduced the risk of severe disease by 50%.

If cleared by the FDA, the pill would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new weapon to the nation’s arsenal against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country to grant conditional authorization for the easy-to-use treatment.

The consideration of the pill in the U.S. comes amid the emergence of the omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa, but it has since been seen in countries across the world.