Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Johnson & Johnson booster shot increases vaccine's effectiveness to 94%, trial results say

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 6:06 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 07:06:22-04

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that Phase 3 studies show that a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against moderate cases of the virus to 94% in the U.S.

Worldwide, J&J said booster shots made the vaccine 75% effective against moderate cases of the virus.

The company said booster shots were 100% effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

“Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, Johnson & Johnson's global head of research and development.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage