People have $5.4 trillion in excess savings, report estimates, and they are getting ready to spend

Around the world, a year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down economies and forced millions to stay at home, there are reports consumers have saved a combined nearly $5.4 trillion.

Roughly $2.6 trillion of that was extra savings here in the U.S.

The excess savings could lead to a spending boom as businesses and travel open back up as pandemic restrictions lift.

The estimates come from the credit rating company Moody’s , as they look at additional savings through March 2021 compared with the 2019 spending pattern, according to the Financial Times.

“We expect approximately one-third of the global excess saving will be spent this year,” Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told CNN.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates households in this country have gone from saving roughly 6% of their current income to saving about 16% during the pandemic. Similar jumps in increased savings were seen in countries around the world.

Meanwhile, global consumer confidence is rising sharply after a year of pandemic closures, and people are ready to spend their savings.

"The combination of an unleashing of significant pent-up demand and overflowing excess saving will drive a surge in consumer spending across the globe as countries approach herd immunity and open up," Zandi told CNN.

Earlier this month, the New York Federal Reserve released a study showing Americans used their latest stimulus checks to mostly pay down debt and build up their savings.

According to the report, households used about 41% of the relief payment toward savings, and spent just under 25% of the checks, on average.