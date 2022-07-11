Watch Now
Senate Majority Leader Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters that the Senate will get the work done to fund the government before the Friday midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 08:25:37-04

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms.

Schumer's spokesman, Justin Goodman, says in a statement Sunday night that the New York Democrat is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Goodman says the 71-year-old majority leader will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely.

Schumer is among a number of top politicians in Washington to test positive for the virus. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

