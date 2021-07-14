Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
cuba.jpeg
Posted at 3:57 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 04:57:31-04

The problems of two tiny Caribbean states, Cuba and Haiti, have vexed U.S. presidents for decades.

Now, Haiti and Cuba are posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications.

Biden is facing pressure from Republican lawmakers for his administration to step up support of Cuban demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Biden's aides have taken a cautious approach to Haitian requests for the U.S. to intercede in a roiling political crisis after the assassination of its president.

Biden's actions could have political consequences in Florida because of its many residents with ties to Cuba and Haiti.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!