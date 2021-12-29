'Da Vinci Code' author settles lawsuit alleging secret life

BOSTON (AP) — "The Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown and his ex-wife have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he led a secret life during their marriage that included several affairs.

The two sides agreed in court papers filed Monday to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit and "any and all claims and counterclaims in this matter."

No further details were provided.

In her lawsuit filed last year, Blythe Brown called her ex-husband's behavior "unlawful and egregious" and accused the best-selling author of secretly diverting funds to pay for gifts to an unnamed horse trainer.

Blythe also alleged in the lawsuit that she was the inspiration behind much of his work and she came up with the premise for “The Da Vinci Code," the Associated Press reported.

Dan Brown denied the allegations.

Blythe's lawyer said in a statement that both parties "request that their desire for privacy and closure be respected," the news outlet reported.