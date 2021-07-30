Disney to require salaried, non-union hourly employees in U.S. to be vaccinated, reports say

The Walt Disney Company is joining other companies that will require all its U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

According to the New York Times, CNN, and Axios, the company released a statement that will require "all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated."

In a statement obtained by the media news outlets, Disney said, "Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols, and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions."

The company added that they are in talks with unions representing Disney employees under collective bargaining agreements about the requirement, Deadline reported.

According to Deadline, any new hires will need to be fully vaccinated before they begin working for the company.

"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," the company said.

The news comes after Google and Facebook announced that it's requiring all their U.S. employees to be vaccinated before returning to its offices.