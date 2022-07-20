FDNY rescues dog that was thrown from bridge into river

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Fire Department recently came to the rescue of a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River.

On social media, the department said Tuesday that members of its Marine unit responded to a report of the dog, who was in distress.

This afternoon, #FDNY #Marine4 responded to a report of a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress. Read more: https://t.co/gJubV3XRRN pic.twitter.com/rO8iglOppW — FDNY (@FDNY) July 19, 2022

When Marine 4 arrived, they saw someone clinging to the dog from shore in an attempt to keep it afloat, the department said.

Officials said the unit, led by Lieutenant Salvatore Sodano, brought the dog on board the vessel and took him to shore so that he could receive the necessary care.

"Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different," the department said.

ABC affiliate WABC reported that officials are investigating how the dog ended up in the water.

The news station reported that the dog is currently being cared for by Animal Care Center.