Frozen biscuits recalled from 12 states over listeria concerns

What is Listeria? How do you catch it? What are the symptoms? Listeria is a bacterial infection commonly associated contaminated food. The symptoms are similar to food poisoning, but a lab test is required to know for sure.
Frozen biscuits that were sold in 12 states have been recalled due to listeria concerns.
T. Marzetti Co. recalled 23 brands of their frozen biscuit dough as a precautionary measure because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The products were distributed in the following states:
The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been reported from the products.
Listeria is an organism that could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.
Symptoms of Listeria infection include:
All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:
SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
The FDA says because the products are not ready-to-eat if the proper baking instructions are followed they should reduce consumer risk, but mishandling or improper baking could still cause illness.