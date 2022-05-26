Fudgementals recalls products containing Jif peanut butter

A fudge company announced on Thursday they are voluntarily recalling some products that contain Jif Peanut Butter in response to Smucker recalling the peanut butter due to a potential salmonella outbreak.

On Thursday, Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York, announced that it was voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter.

Fudgementals said the products they recalled came packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays.

Their products were distributed nationwide through retail stores, including Walmart.

The FDA notice said the affected products' UPC code can be found on the back or bottom of the packaging.

The company said consumers could find the lot numbers on the secondary-white sticker or the side of the packaging.

The New York-based company's announcement comes after the J. M. Smucker Company recalled several Jif peanut butter products on Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have reported an illness, and two have been hospitalized after eating Jif peanut butter products.