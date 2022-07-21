Google pays tribute to Uvalde victim with special 'doodle' post

Google is paying tribute to a young artist who was among the 19 children who died in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Ten-year-old Alithia Ramirez entered the Doodle for Google contest in March.

Her artwork did not make the finals, but Google decided to display it as a tribute to her and the other victims.

A company spokesperson said her story and her art "profoundly touched us."

President Joe Biden has also told Ramirez's father he plans to hang one of her drawings in the White House.