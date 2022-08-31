High rise catches fire in Atlanta

People were reportedly forced to evacuate after a fire broke out at a high rise in Atlanta on Wednesday.

According to WXIA in Atlanta, the fire was coming from the roof of a student-housing building that's under construction.

Georgia State University tweeted an alert to staff and students, letting them know to avoid the area.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, WXIA reported.

It's unclear what caused the building to catch on fire. No injuries were reported.

According to The Associated Press, the 32-story building was scheduled to be completed by August 2023.