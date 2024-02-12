High schoolers get a seat at the table in federal policy discussions

Selected high schoolers are getting a seat at the table in policy discussions happening at the federal level.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals(NASSP) is forming a national student council where students get to meet with leaders in the White House, Congress, and U.S. Department of Education and represent their fellow students' voices.

"The only way to actually show people that there's an issue is when students have the platform and feel comfortable to step up and speak on their issues," said Wynter Bows, a student council leader and senior at Marshfield High School in Massachusetts.

"It's so important because I mean us students, we're the future and we bring in new ideas."

A 2022 survey from NASSP shows 11% of students feel their opinion is represented "a great deal" at the federal level.

The NASSP plans on electing and appointing student leaders to the national student council starting in spring (March to September).

To learn more about this national student council, there is a webinar scheduled on February 22. Click here to learn more.