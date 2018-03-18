Homer Simpson pulled over by English police

If you are going to steal someone's identity, choosing one of the most popular cartoon characters in the world is probably the worst identity to steal.

For one English police officer, she was not fooled by the fake "Homer Simpson" driver's license.

According to the Thames Valley Police, a man being pulled over in Milton Keynes, England handed an officer a driver license with "The Simpsons'" patriarch.

The fake ID did not even have Simpson's correct address. The ID's address said 28 Springfield Way, but fans of "The Simpsons" would know that the family lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace.

Thames Valley Police said that the driver's car was seized and the driver was reported for driving without insurance and driving without a proper license.