Indiana bus driver fired after pulling over, allowing strangers on bus to 'scold child'

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- A substitute bus driver in Lebanon, Indiana was fired last week after the district said she pulled over on the side of the interstate and allowed two strangers onto the bus to scold a child.

The incident happened last Wednesday, on I-65 after a student was reportedly making lewd actions toward drivers. A driver then flagged down the bus and the bus driver allowed two people on to scold the student. The two people then got off the bus and back to their vehicles.

The Superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools, Dr. Robert Taylor, calls the situation "unacceptable."

The bus driver, who has not been named, was immediately fired.

Dr. Taylor said she violated every protocol and procedure they have in place.

"It's a matter of picking up the radio and instantaneously contacting somebody that could provide help," said Dr. Taylor. "That's exactly what should have been done."

The district is working with local police to conduct a full investigation into the situation.