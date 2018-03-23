Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico

An Iowa family of four that had been reported missing was found dead in Mexico.

Police said there was no foul play discovered in the deaths of Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp. It is not clear exactly when their bodies were found, and how they died has not been announced by authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

There had been no contact with friends and family since the Sharps reported arriving safely March 15 in Tulum, Mexico. Family had been posting on social media that the Sharps were supposed to be in St. Louis on March 21 to attend a college basketball game, but they did not arrive.

A missing persons report was filed by relatives through the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

No other information is available at this time.