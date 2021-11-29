Jack Dorsey expected to step down as CEO of Twitter, reports say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, according to multiple reports.

CNBC was the first to report that the 45-year-old CEO would resign from his position, citing multiple sources. Reuters and The New York Times have also reported the expected resignation, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dorsey has not publicly confirmed the news. His last tweet was sent out Sunday night. It simply said, “I love Twitter.”

Shares of Twitter surged following the reports Monday morning. The company’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell, The Associated Press reports.

Dorsey helped create the social media giant in 2006. He was fired as CEO in 2008 but returned to the top role in 2015.

Along with Twitter, Dorsey is the CEO of Square, a financial payments company he co-founded in 2009.