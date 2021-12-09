Watch
Josh Duggar: '19 Kids and Counting' star convicted of child porn charges

Danny Johnston/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, reality TV personality Josh Duggar speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Lawyers for Duggar say he faced "unwarranted public scrutiny" after his sisters were revealed to have told police they'd been molested by him. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Josh Duggar child porn trial
A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Jurors on Thursday found Duggar guilty of the charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts when he’s sentenced at a later date.

A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

In 2015, Duggar apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife when Gawker reported he had an active account on the website Ashley Madison.

