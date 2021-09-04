Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group's suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state judge has shielded, for now, Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law.

The law, which took effect Wednesday, allows anyone anywhere to sue anyone connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo.

However, state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued a temporary restraining order Friday in Austin that shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Planned Parenthood affiliates.